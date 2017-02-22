Albany Utilities to mail out personalized letters to storm victims

Customers can expect to receive the letter this month. (Source: WALB)

Albany Utilities will be mailing personalized letters to storm victims who received estimated bills in January.

The letter will breakdown the reconciliation and show customers' energy consumption.

City leaders said 2,200 customers received estimated bills.

They hope it will clear up much of the confusion.

"This personalized letter really will allow us to kind of share with them their meter readings that we've actually gotten in February and their true up. So it really gives them an opportunity to kind of see what formulas are used when we're coming up with their bill," said City Marketing Manager Monique Broughton Knight.

Albany Utilities staff said more than 5,000 customers applied for the $50 storm credit -- which should also be included in the personalized letter.

