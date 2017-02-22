Girls Inc. members meet state reps during capitol visit

Governor Deal also officially declared an inaugural day in February for Girls Inc. (Source: WALB)

A group of young South Georgia girls got a special tour of the state capitol. (Source: WALB)

Girls Inc of Albany teamed up with the Columbus and Atlanta chapters to give their members a behind the scenes look at legislative sessions.

40 girls had the chance to learn about the Page program and meet with several state representatives.

Staff said the visit teaches the girls how to advocate for women's rights.

"What we do in our Girls Inc She Votes program is to encourage civic engagement. They'll also be involved in their community, be leaders and remember that you do have a voice," said Girls Inc. Executive Director Wilena McClain.

"They talked about storm relief. I liked that because I felt like because okay maybe they are listening to us, maybe they're feeling that we do need help," remarked member Candice Teal.

Girls Inc staff plans to take their members to the state capitol every year.

Governor Deal also officially declared an inaugural day in February for the non profit.

