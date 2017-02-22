Albany leaders discuss priorities with state legislators

Albany leaders told State legislators today the community needs educational program improvements to bring improved jobs.

Members of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce visited the capitol as part of Albany-Dougherty Day.

Attendees discussed top issues and needs with lawmakers. A big focus of their agenda was workforce development.

Chamber leaders asked legislators to support funding of the Carlton Construction Academy at Albany Tech and the Southwest Georgia Medical Housing Complex.

"Their community travels, not just to Atlanta, but later on to D.C. to communicate the needs and the priorities of the community and the region on their behalf.," Barbara Rivera Holmes, the President and CEO of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, said. "The Chamber leads the effort in partnership with numerous other organizations. We're one team, but we travel from Albany as an Albany delegation, and that's important."

Chamber members met with Governor Nathan Deal, House Speaker David Ralston, and other state government leaders.

