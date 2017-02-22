Wednesday's GHSA girls basketball playoff scores - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Wednesday's GHSA girls basketball playoff scores

By Jake Wallace, Sports Director
Connect
MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) -

Scores from Wednesday's GHSA girls basketball second round state playoff games:

Colquitt Co. 41, Brookwood 34 (Class 7A)

Northview 74, Valdosta 54 (Class 6A)

Dawson Co. 63, Monroe 53 (Class 3A)

GAC 84, Cook 34 (Class 3A)

Fitzgerald 74, Armuchee 60 (Class 2A)

Model 64, Berrien 30 (Class 2A)

Pelham 66, Lanier Co. 16 (Class A-Public)

Telfair Co. 81, Turner Co. 60 (Class A-Public)

Woodville-Tompkins 53, Wilcox Co. 47 (Class A-Public)

Greenville 57, Terrell Co. 50 (Class A-Public)

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly