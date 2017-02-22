Wednesday's GISA state basketball playoff scores - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Wednesday's GISA state basketball playoff scores

By Jake Wallace, Sports Director
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Scores from Wednesday's GISA boys' state basketball playoff games:

Gatewood 50, Deerfield-Windsor 38

John Milledge 74, Southland 66 (F/2OT)

Westminster 61, Valwood 44

Augusta Prep 45, Brookwood 36

Terrell Academy 78, Piedmont 40

Crisp Academy 73, Monsignor Donovan 58

Briarwood 56, Grace Christian 37

