Wednesday's GISA state basketball playoff scores

Scores from Wednesday's GISA boys' state basketball playoff games:
Gatewood 50, Deerfield-Windsor 38
John Milledge 74, Southland 66 (F/2OT)
Westminster 61, Valwood 44
Augusta Prep 45, Brookwood 36
Terrell Academy 78, Piedmont 40
Crisp Academy 73, Monsignor Donovan 58
Briarwood 56, Grace Christian 37
