Church celebrates the power of dreams in Black history

An Albany church celebrated the dreamers of the past who made lasting impacts with their life's work.

Friendship baptist church held its annual Black History Program Wednesday night.

The youth of the church put on skits and sang songs in honor of Black History Month.

The message this year was focused on the power of dreams--and how they shaped the world we live in.

"We want the community to know and our church members to know that if you want to accomplish anything in life, you have to see yourself in the promised land before you actually arrive there," said pastor Carl White. "Vision is what makes a great person."

There were skits portraying late civil rights activist like Muhammad Ali and the reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.