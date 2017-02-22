Safe teen driving class gearing up in Tifton

"It's a class that's really beneficial to everybody," said Judge Benson

The Tifton Municipal Court is starting a new program that judges think will improve driving habits for young teen drivers.

The class is honoring Macy Mathis and her boyfriend, Adam Sattler...two young teens who were killed in a car accident back in November.

This year, they are offering four opportunities in 2017 for teens to take the the class:

February 23

May 25

August 24

November 30

The classes will be held at the Tifton Municipal Court, each lasting an hour and a half.

Teens will learn safe driving habits and the dangers of distracted driving.

"Speeding is one problem but there's also cell phones that are another major problem. They talk about alcohol and drugs in there. It's really a program that's beneficial for everyone," said Judge Herbert Benson.

The class costs $40 to attend.

There is no need to call ahead to reserve a seat.

Register online here.

