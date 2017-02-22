Safe teen driving class gearing up in Tifton - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Safe teen driving class gearing up in Tifton

TIFTON, GA (WALB) -

The Tifton Municipal Court is starting a new program that judges think will improve driving habits for young teen drivers.

The class is honoring Macy Mathis and her boyfriend, Adam Sattler...two young teens who were killed in a car accident back  in November. 

This year, they are offering four opportunities in 2017 for teens to take the the class:

  • February 23
  • May 25
  • August 24
  • November 30 

The classes will be held at the Tifton Municipal Court, each lasting an hour and a half. 

Teens will learn safe driving habits and the dangers of distracted driving.

"Speeding is one problem but there's also cell phones that are another major problem. They talk about alcohol and drugs in there. It's really a program that's beneficial for everyone," said Judge Herbert Benson. 

The class costs $40 to attend.

There is no need to call ahead to reserve a seat. 

Register online here

