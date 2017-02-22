Allergy season is nothing to sneeze at, doctors have advice

"It's just that time of year," said Dr. Carrington (Source: WALB)

Sniffling and sneezing are traditional signs of springtime, but this year, doctors say allergies got an early start.

February's spring-like weather has trees budding a bit early.

It's also luring folks outdoors to enjoy it for a perfect storm of allergy misery.

Doctors in Southwest Georgia say it is time to begin treatment if you haven't already.

Treatment for allergy symptoms runs from over-the-counter medications to allergy shots.

"Patients may notice now that their asthma is acting up, their nose symptoms, nasal symptoms, runny nose, stuffy nose, congestion, congestion, all of these things can be signs of allergies," said Dr. Erin Carrington of the Allergy and Asthma Clinics of Georgia.

She says allergy sufferers can also take steps to avoid exposure or lessen the impact:

You can treat symptoms with antihistamines or nasal spray for congestion

stay indoors in the morning, when pollen counts are highest

Keep windows closed and use the air-conditioner instead

If you do yard work, use a face mask and shower immediately to wash the pollen off.

If your symptoms become worse or you cannot control them, Dr. Carrington urges it is best to see a specialist.

