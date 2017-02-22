Farmers working to bounce back after January storms

"The agriculture community in Turner County has been brought to its knees with the destruction of the tornado that came through," Robinson said. (Source: WALB)

"Before the tornado come through, it was a beautiful beautiful place," said Mark Robinson, Turner County's EMA Director of a hunting lodge on Highway 159.

One month after a tornado raced through Turner County destroying everything in its path, the destruction is still visible.

"From the trees being down in the fields, from the fencing being tore up, from the timberland that has been devastated...the money to recover that is going to be a lot," Robinson said.

The storm on January 2 and the tornado on January 22 hit nearly 200 farms in the county.

"The agriculture community in Turner County has been brought to its knees with the destruction of the tornado that came through," Robinson said.

Jeremy Johnston, the Turner County Farm Service Agency Director, said if it was a bigger farming season, the farmers could have lost a lot more money.

"If we could pick a time for it to happen, this was the right time of the year. We don't have a lot of crops in the field, except for a few small grains."

The Turner County FSA has two programs it's offering to farmers.

In the Emergency Forest Restoration Program, the FSA will cost-share with owners to clear timber.

The Emergency Conservation Program will help clean up crop land.

"Trees lying in the edge of the field to where you are not able to plant a crop on that acreage, we will assist you in getting that cleaned up," said Johnston.

While the damage is vast, Johnston said some farmers lost their homes in the storm and have bigger things to worry about for now.

"Life goes on. They will get this fixed, they'll get the land repaired, they will plant a crop. But there's other issues that they're dealing with right now besides what's going on with their farming operation," Johnston said.

If you're in a different county but are interested in these options to get back on your feet, you should visit your local Farm Service Agency and see what programs it's offering.