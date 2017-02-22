Survey allows community members to suggest name for Thomasville Amphitheater

Folks in Thomasville can now help choose a name for the new amphitheater downtown.

The 1 .9 million dollar project is set to be completed by April.

It is being built off West Jackson St.

That area was home to the Ritz Theater and Jordan's furniture store.

Since the area is full of history, city leaders have opened up a survey for name suggestions.

