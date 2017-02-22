Turner Co. officials file for assistance to reimburse storm spending

The county's EMA director Mark Robinson said the paperwork has been filed for that public assistance. (Source: WALB)

Turner County was approved for individual FEMA assistance. The deadline to apply is March 27. (Source: WALB)

Turner County is working to get reimbursed for the money it spent over the past nearly two months cleaning up from the January storms. (Source: WALB)

Turner County is working to get reimbursed for the money it spent over the past nearly two months cleaning up from the January storms.

The county's EMA director Mark Robinson said the paperwork has been filed for that public assistance.

FEMA has approved Turner County for that help.

Once the county gets the money, those dollars will go toward reimbursing the tens of thousands of dollars it spent.

"So, Turner County, we were not over the first storm. We were still getting up debris and trying to help the people in the community by the time the second storm hit. So, it's hard to separate the two storms especially dealing with FEMA," said Robinson.

Turner County was approved for individual FEMA assistance. The deadline to apply is March 27.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.