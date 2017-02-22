Radium Springs Elementary students recover after storm

Many students lost their homes to the tornadoes. (Source: WALB)

Attendance is back up following the January storms. (Source: WALB)

It's back to normal for students in Dougherty County after the tornado hit just one month ago.

Roughly one third of the students at Radium Springs Elementary school were directly impacted by the storm.

Administrators said several dozens of students were absent when school was back in session.

The school's principal Bruce Bowles said attendance is back up.

He said school leaders are doing everything they can to help the students get back to normal.

"We've worked with the kids who have wanted to talk about the experience. We identified the kids that were the most affected and we've had a pouring of relief from folks all through the county," said Bowles.

He said it's thanks to parents, community partners and all of the staff at the school that students are doing so well.

