Students explore the world without ever leaving the classroom

Valdosta students are exploring museums, taking trips back in time to learn about fossils, and even going to space, all without ever leaving their desks.



Scintilla Charter Academy is using Google Expeditions to keep students engaged during lessons.

"So let's go ahead and put your goggles on," teacher Margaret Hoff said to her class.

The students are taking a field trip using the Google Expeditions goggles. The goggles create a 360 degree panorama picture with 3D images.

"It's like I was not learning, but I was learning at the same time. It just made it more fun," said student Andria Griggs.

On Wednesday they learned about fossils, and the goggles are transported them through time.



"I thought I was moved, like in a different world," explained Griggs.



"They can see how big the dinosaurs were and we're going to talk about the other stuff," Hoff explained.



While one day the trip is all about dinosaurs and fossils, the next day the trip could be much different.



"You can go to the museum, you can go into a space shuttle whenever we learn about space or go visit other planets," Hoff explained.



There are about 400 expeditions waiting to be explored across every subject. Teachers said it takes learning to a new level.



"You can tell them the steps of fossilization over and over again, but when they actually see it in real life, they retain it, and it sinks in, "said Hoff, "They're like sponges. They absorb all that information."



Teachers said the goggles help keep students engaged in every lesson.



"To hear them go, 'Wow! This is so cool!' It just gives you chills!" Hoff exclaimed, "It's an amazing feeling to know your kids are truly loving and enjoying what you're teaching."



Scintilla Charter Academy is the first school in Valdosta to use the Google Expedition goggles.

The 25 headsets costs $9,000. The virtual reality goggles were purchased through a grant.

