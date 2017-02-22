1 month later: No updates in missing Dougherty Co. child case

It's been one month since Dougherty County Detrez Green, 2, was reported missing, and there are still no updates in his missing persons case. (Source: WALB)

The GBI is assisting Dougherty County Police in the search for Green.

The parents reported the child missing following a January 22nd tornado that hit their mobile home park.

Members of law enforcement searched the area for several days after the storm with no sign of Detrez.

GBI agents also focused on the former home of the 2-year-old's parents in Ashburn at the end of January.

