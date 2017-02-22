FEMA closes Turner Co. one-stop shop for disaster assistance

Spokesperson Renee Bafalis said FEMA closes its Disaster Recovery Centers once the flow of people has slowed down. (Source: WALB)

The one-stop shop for storm survivors in Turner County closes Wednesday at 7 p.m., but people still have a chance to get FEMA assistance.

FEMA spokesperson Renee Bafalis said FEMA starts closing its Disaster Recovery Centers once the flow of people has slowed down.

"We have met their needs, and anybody that may have had questions or concerns about their recovery have gotten those questions answered," Bafalis said. "So, we're hopeful that that is a very good sign for these communities."

Bafalis said the organization also wants to make sure it is using taxpayer dollars in the most effective way.

More than 200 people in Turner County visited that Disaster Recovery Center.

There are still several Disaster Recovery Centers open including two in Dougherty County, one in Worth County, and one in Thomas County.

You can still apply for FEMA assistance online and via phone until the deadline, March 27th.

To apply via phone, call 1 (800) 621-3362. To apply online, visit disasterassistance.gov.