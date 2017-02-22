Get your weather radio programmed with WALB

People showed up an hour early to the WALB Weather Radio event at Publix in North West Albany. (Source: WALB)

People showed up an hour early to the WALB Weather Radio event at Publix in North West Albany.

They sold out of 200 weather radios in just about half an hour.

Customers can still buy weather radios at Walgreens and Walmart stores and bring them to Publix to have them programmed.

These industry standard weather radios can be life-saving.

WALB First Alert Weather team and volunteers will be at Publix in Albany until 6 p.m. today programming weather radios.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.