Albany native graduates USAF basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Melteasla L. Quimby, a 2016 graduate of Monroe Comprehensive High School in Albany, is starting a career in the Air Force.

Quimby has just graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, in San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Quimby is the daughter of Melvin E. Quimby of Victoria, Texas, and Jean A. Quimby of Albany, Georgia.

(With information from the Joint Hometown News Service)

