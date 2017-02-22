GA Southwestern student body grows

Georgia Southwestern State has increased its Spring enrollment by over 220 students this year. That is a nine percent jump from the enrollment this time in Spring 2016. Georgia Southwestern’s total enrollment is now 2,776 students.

"Our spring enrollment increase demonstrates that we are fulfilling one of the key goals of the University’s new strategic plan," said Dr. Charles Patterson, interim president. "This growth also confirms that Georgia Southwestern is an institution of choice for students seeking academic excellence and affordability as important elements of a distinctive learning environment. Our community of dedicated faculty and staff are champions of our continued growth and the success of our students."

"We are pleased to see more and more students choose Southwestern," said Gaye Hayes, vice president for enrollment management. "The complete university experience on a campus where individuals are recognized is unique. Our students continue to tell us the personable environment is invaluable as they pursue their career goals."

The final count for Spring 2017 enrollment will be published by the University System of Georgia later this semester.

