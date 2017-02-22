Tift Park Community Market gets answers on park cleanup

WALB will bring the National Memorial Day Parade to you live on TV and via online streaming on Monday, May 29 from 2-4 p.m. ET WALB NBC and WALB Bounce 10.3.More >>
WALB will bring the National Memorial Day Parade to you live on TV and via online streaming on Monday, May 29 from 2-4 p.m. ET WALB NBC and WALB Bounce 10.3.More >>
Wild Adventures Theme Park is preparing for an eventful Memorial Day weekend.More >>
Wild Adventures Theme Park is preparing for an eventful Memorial Day weekend.More >>
Dougherty County E-M-S workers are increasingly coming in contact with a drug that could kill them on the job.More >>
Dougherty County E-M-S workers are increasingly coming in contact with a drug that could kill them on the job.More >>
Dougherty County health educators this month are celebrating a significant decrease in teen pregnancies over the last decade.More >>
Dougherty County health educators this month are celebrating a significant decrease in teen pregnancies over the last decade.More >>
People in Irwin County are working to save an historic park dedicated to Confederate President Jefferson Davis.More >>
People in Irwin County are working to save an historic park dedicated to Confederate President Jefferson Davis.More >>