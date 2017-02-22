Deadline approaches for free prescription refills

Storm victims who lost their prescriptions in last month’s severe weather can still have them replaced for free.

"We would like to see more take advantage of it,” Albany Area Primary Health Care CEO Shelley Spires said.



This month, Albany Area Primary Health Care, the United Way of Southwest Georgia, and U-Save-It Pharmacy have joined together to help replace the prescriptions.



So far, the program has administered over $2,000 worth of medications, helping a total of 16 people. Spires told WALB News 10 that she wants to help more.



"We know there are a lot of victims out there that lost their medications due to the storms,” Spires said.



Lakisha Bryant Bruce President and CEO of United Way of Southwest Georgia said she thinks she understands why less than 20 people have taken advantage of the program.



"Right now people are concerned about making sure they get everything in with FEMA and get their housing situation straight and, of course, those things are very important,” Bruce said.



But the CEOs mentioned that medications are also important.



"It’s for maintenance drugs, so it's something that the patients need in order to control diabetes, to control their hypertension, so these are drugs that are most definitely needed,” Spires added.



And the cost of the drugs aren't cheap



"So take those financial resources and apply them somewhere else and allow us to take that financial strain off of you,” Bruce said.

Storm victims interested in applying for the free refills should call (229) 888-6559.

The deadline to apply for the prescriptions is Tuesday, February 28, 2017.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.