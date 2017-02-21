Lady Blazers split with FIT in home opener

After nearly a month of games, the Valdosta State Blazers softball team finally got to play in their own park.

VSU took the field at Steel's Diamond for the first time this season, splitting a doubleheader with Gulf South Conference foe Florida Tech.

The Panthers took Game 1, 11-2, thanks to a pair of big innings. FIT scored seven runs in the third, then added four more in the fourth to earn the five-inning win.

Karina Suicava went 3-3 with two RBI and a run to lead FIT, while Hayley Cruthers had the Blazers' lone RBI in the first inning.

The loss snapped Valdosta State's eight-game winning streak.

Game 2 was much more of what VSU wanted to see at home, holding off the Panthers for a 6-5 win.

Chelsea Canara hit her first home run of the season in the 3rd, then added an RBI single in the five-run fourth to lead the Blazers.

FIT scored four runs on two errors in the fifth inning to cut the deficit to one, but Kasie Johnson was able to slam the door for VSU. Johnson earns the complete game win on the mound.

The split pushes Valdosta State to 13-3 overall and 4-1 in Gulf South Conference play.

