Americus city leaders invests $300K into playgrounds

City leaders said the upgraded playgrounds was an effort to improve the quality of life of its residents. (Source: WALB)

It wasn't until city leaders began correcting Americans Disability Act issues at various city buildings, when they discovered their playgrounds were in desperate need of a little tender, love and care.

The playground is the mecca for most kids.

And a fun-filled place where Richard Lawless gives his his four year old grandson a good push everyday on the swings.

"I like the ground work, I like everything about it to tell you the truth. I mean it's a good place to bring a small child," said playground visitor Richard Lawless.

The city remodeled four parks and installed a new one across downtown Americus.

"Equipment here that people would be able to use while they're hear exercising," said City Inspection Director Josh Roth.

The project was more than $300,000.

"It's about the quality of life for the residents and the folks that visit," said Roth.

After finding ADA issues at several playgrounds, Roth also discovered the equipment was worn down.

"The bridge was actually damaged and in bad shape," explained Roth.

The playgrounds now have new looks, with disability parking, a walking path and of course new playground equipment like the merry-go-around.

For Lawless, it meant more activity and socialization for his grandson.

"They all seem to play out here real good. before it wasn't as nice but now more people are coming to these parks," said Lawless.

The four renovated parks are located on Highway 19, Reese Street, Highway 49 and McCoy Hill.

The new one is located on North Jackson.

