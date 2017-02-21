Terrell Co. delivers truckload of donations for Albany storm victims

The Terrell County Schools and Terrell County Sheriff's Office organized a drive to put together donations for Albany people in need. (Source: WALB)

The Terrell County Schools and Terrell County Sheriff's Office organized a drive to put together donations for Albany people in need.

On Tuesday, they couldn't pack all the donations into one school bus, so they brought along another big truck.

They were packed with water, food, clothes and school supplies for Albany storm victims.

"We continue to get donations, and Sheriff Bowens extended delivery throughout until today. Hopefully it will bless someone here in the Albany area," said Sondra Walker, the Terrell County Sheriff's Office jail administrator.

The donations were dropped off at the Exceptional Students Program School building on Corn Avenue. They will be given to victims still struggling to get back on their feet after last month's storms.

