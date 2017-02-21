Tift Park Community Market to move due to storm damage

FEMA wants to evaluate the damage before cleaning up the debris at the historic park. (Source: WALB)

Organizers of the Tift Park Community Market said that they are now looking for a new location. (Source: WALB)

Dozens of trees at the central Albany park were broken or knocked down in the January storms.

So the market, where dozens of vendors set up tables on Saturday morning, will have to find a new home for the time being.

"We should have an answer by the end of the week about exactly what we need to do to remove the stumps. Some of the light debris we can go ahead and remove. We found out yesterday that as long as we don't disturb the stumps that are leaning over and or uprooted, and allow the archeologist or the protection folks and tell us what steps we need to take to remove them completely. We can still proceed with light cleaning," said Albany Assistant City Manager Phil Roberson.

For safety, volunteers are asked to hold off cleaning up any of the damage at Tift park.

