Fire officials issue warning for owners of vacant commercial buildings

Firefighters said that vagrants started a fire that heavily damaged a vacant commercial building in the 800 block of Lipsey Drive Monday night. (Source: WALB)

Officials with the Albany Fire Department are urging vacant commercial business building owners to keep watch on their property. (Source: WALB)

Officials with the Albany Fire Department are urging vacant commercial business building owners to keep watch on their property.

Firefighters said that vagrants started a fire that heavily damaged a vacant commercial building in the 800 block of Lipsey Drive Monday night.

Crews were called to the building around 7:40 p.m. and found it heavily involved in flames.

Investigators said that it was evident vagrants had been living in the building, entering and exiting through a hole in the wall.

Firefighters said vagrants continue to live in vacant commercial buildings, and pose a fire danger. They urge owners to keep watch on their property.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.