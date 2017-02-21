Fire officials issue warning for owners of vacant commercial bui - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Fire officials issue warning for owners of vacant commercial buildings

By Jim Wallace, Anchor
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Officials with the Albany Fire Department are urging vacant commercial business building owners to keep watch on their property.

Firefighters said that vagrants started a fire that heavily damaged a vacant commercial building in the 800 block of Lipsey Drive Monday night.

Crews were called to the building around 7:40 p.m. and found it heavily involved in flames.

Investigators said that it was evident vagrants had been living in the building, entering and exiting through a hole in the wall.

Firefighters said vagrants continue to live in vacant commercial buildings, and pose a fire danger. They urge owners to keep watch on their property.

