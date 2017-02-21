Sumter County Schools model recognized by the state

School officials said the high school uses outside content experts to ensure teachers are addressing students' needs. (Source: WALB)

Sumter County Schools was recognized by the State's Office of School Improvement. (Source: WALB)

The high school was highlighted for how school officials vet the curriculum.

School officials said the high school uses outside content experts to ensure teachers are addressing students' needs.

There are six experts working to improve students' math and literacy skills.

School officials said for the first time this year, the entire school district will be using the same model.

"We looked at something that we talk about in terms of fixed mindsets and growth mindsets. So the students have been having an opportunity to begin to look at empowering themselves to know that they can do the work, and they can be successful. And teachers have really grasped on to working collaboratively with their colleagues," said SCS Associate Superintendent Walter Knighton.

Representatives from the state department of education stopped by last week to review the district's approach. Sumter County Schools officials said they were pleased by the improvement in the students.

