Firebirds to hosts disaster relief game

The Georgia Firebirds arena football team will host a disaster relief game in two weeks.

The team announced on Tuesday in collaboration with the Jacksonville Sharks - both teams will compete in a preseason game to benefit storm victims.

The Firebirds, the city of Albany and the United Way partnered to help raise money.

The Jacksonville Sharks and their fans will host a food drive and take donations to Albany.

The Firebirds will continue their efforts with cleaning up storm debris, delivering supplies and supporting first responders.

The Firebirds owner said the partnership says a lot about the league.

"We are extremely grateful that they decided to collect goods and I think their fans as well as and their supporters. And they're going to bring the supplies up here when they come to Albany, GA so it says a lot about the character of the organization and the people that run the organization," said Firebirds Owner Darrien Teals.

The Firebirds will donate a portion of the proceeds from the preseason game with the Jacksonville Sharks to the disaster relief fund.

All seats costs $10.

They encourage fans to bring non-perishable food items, toiletries and school supplies to the game.

The disaster relief game is on March 9th at the Civic Center at 7:30 p.m.

