Albany mom releases balloons to remember son

The Shed family plans to release balloons every year on Tony Shed Junior's birthday. (Source: WALB)

An Albany mom releases dozens of balloons to remember her son, killed last year while walking to school. (Source: WALB)

An Albany mom releases dozens of balloons to remember her son, killed last year while walking to school.

It was a tragic accident that touched many in the community.

It's been five difficult months for Trean Shed after losing her son Tony Shed Junior last year.

Tony was killed in September after he was hit by a car while walking to school on North Mock Road -- that was where the balloon release was held on Tuesday.

His mom invited close family and friends out to celebrate his life.

It would've been Tony's 10th birthday.

His classmates performed a step show.

And his god brother rapped a song about his short life.

"Tony was a loving person, he gave it so he stepped in so it played a major part for me and my children. We shed tears but this time it was happy tears," said Trean Shed.

The Shed family plans to release balloons every year on Tony Shed Junior's birthday.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.