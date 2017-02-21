WALB launches Bounce TV

WALB News 10 launched Bounce TV, the first African American broadcast network, on launched March 1, 2017 on WALB 10.3.

The network features a programming mix of theatrical motion pictures, sporting events, documentaries, specials, inspirational faith-based programs, off-network series, original programming and more.

WALB will simulcast the 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. news on Bounce across South Georgia.

Bounce TV left FOX prior to the launch at WALB.

The founders of Bounce TV include Martin Luther King III and Ambassador Andrew Young.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.