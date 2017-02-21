Funeral set for pilot killed in Decatur Co. plane crash - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Funeral set for pilot killed in Decatur Co. plane crash

By Marcie Williams, Producer
Funeral arrangements have been set for a man who died in a Decatur County plane crash last week.

Donald Anderson, 50, of VADA, will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

He passed away after trying to land his plane when it crashed last Thursday.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash, but believe the engine may have gave out.

Anderson's funeral will be held tomorrow at the Calvary Baptist Church in Bainbridge at 10 a.m. with the burial following at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Climax.

