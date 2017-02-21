Funeral set for pilot killed in Decatur Co. plane crash

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash, but believe the engine may have gave out. (Source: WALB)

Funeral arrangement have been made for the pilot killed in a plane crash last week. (Source: WALB)

Funeral arrangements have been set for a man who died in a Decatur County plane crash last week.

MORE: Officials identify victim in Decatur County plane crash

Donald Anderson, 50, of VADA, will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

He passed away after trying to land his plane when it crashed last Thursday.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash, but believe the engine may have gave out.

Anderson's funeral will be held tomorrow at the Calvary Baptist Church in Bainbridge at 10 a.m. with the burial following at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Climax.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.