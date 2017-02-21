Albany Snickers Marathon and Half Marathon preparations underway

Runners at the starting line for the 2016 Albany Snickers Marathon. (Source:WALB)

Preparations for the annual Albany Snickers Marathon and Half Marathon are underway.

Some of route for the race was impacted by those storms last month, but crews have worked to clear those areas of debris.

Organizers say there wasn't enough time for USA track and field to develop and certify another portion of the course.

Even though participation has decreased by about 10 percent, planning for the big day is still going well.

"So we've had some obstacles but we are ready for the runners. and it will be a safe run, a fast run like we always offer them," said Albany CVB Director Rachelle Beasley.

The race is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon.

It's happening bright and early on Saturday, March 4th.

