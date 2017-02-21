Bainbridge State College Police need help finding theft suspects - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

By Marcie Williams, Producer
BAINBRIDGE, GA (WALB) -

Bainbridge State College Police need the public's help finding theft suspects.

Bainbridge Public Safety posted an alert on their Facebook page on Monday.

Electronics were stolen on Valentine's Day sometime between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

The suspect's vehicle is believed to be a silver Pontiac Grand Am.

Anyone with information is asked to call (229) 726-9371.

