Archbold hosts free Heart Health Talk

"The three aspects I always tell patients is that they need to control their blood pressure, exposure to tobacco and to control weight loss," said Dr. Kash Choksi, MD, PhD. (Source:WALB)

A cardiologist from Archbold spoke about heart disease, the risk factors, prevention and treatment at a Heart Talk event Tuesday. (Source:WALB)

A cardiologist from Archbold spoke about heart disease, the risk factors, prevention and treatment at a Heart Talk event Tuesday.

"The three aspects I always tell patients is that they need to control their blood pressure, exposure to tobacco and to control weight loss," said Dr. Kash Choksi, MD, PhD.

"When I did research I did aging research, I found that in the middle age, ages 40 to 65 is when you really have to maintain your health to have a better older age." said Choksi.

Some tips for people to maintain good heart health is to eating healthy and exercising regularly.

Choksi says also make sure you are educated.

Events like these are held throughout February to talk about Heart Health.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.