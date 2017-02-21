Thomas Co. schools host STEM night

Parents in Thomas County got the chance to learn about stem programs.

Garrison Pilcher elementary school was the host site of STEM night.

Its a hands on learning event.

Parents move to different stations and participated in activities.

The goal is for the parents to learn about the science, technology, engineering, and math programs that being taught to the students this year.

"We like to at a very young age help students identify stem careers which we all know is now very important," Tammy Nowell GYSTC Regional Coordinator

Organizers said this event is a lot of fun for both the parents and students, each year it is put on.