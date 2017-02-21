Worth Co. woman is scared to go outside after apparent pit bull attack

"We shouldn't have to worry about this in our neighborhood," said Prater (Source: WALB)

Dogs are supposed to be enclosed in a fence (Source: WALB)

One lady in Worth County is scared to now step outside after she says two pit bulls attacked her while jogging this morning.

A neighborhood off of Doles road has many dog owners living in the area.

All of these, according to the humane society, need to be enclosed in fences.

Kimberly Prater was out running early this morning on Rich Avenue when she saw two pit bulls from a neighbors yard head in her direction.

The dogs were not in a fence and she says neighbors have complained about them being allowed to run freely.

She says she had to protect herself using her walking stick.

Now she is warning other families in the area about the loose dogs.

"This is a residential area. We should be able to walk and exercise and ride your bicycle without having to worry about something like this happening," said Prater.

Prater called the Worth County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded and have since asked the home owner to keep the dogs fenced in, adding that they will be checking on the area frequently.

