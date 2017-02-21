Getting assistance to those who may not qualify for FEMA

Not everybody impacted by January's storms qualified for FEMA assistance. (Source: WALB)

FEMA Disaster Centers are set up to help most areas hurt by January's devastating storms, but some counties didn't qualify.

Several mobile homes were destroyed in Clay County and Congressman Sanford Bishop said that although there was bad damage, it was not enough to qualify for FEMA funding.

Bishop said that overall, most counties did qualify, which means FEMA will be able to cover the majority of the expenses brought on by the January storms, but that we need to help our neighbors.

"Were going to have to reach out as neighbors and try to get private resources, other than FEMA to try and put those people back in a strong recovery position," Bishop explained.

Farmers and Ranchers can also get extra assistance to help with recovery after storms last month.

In addition to FEMA and Small Business Association assistance, there is also help available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Farm Service Agency.

There are several programs available that could help with cost of recovery after natural disasters.

To see what apply for additional help, visit the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Farm Service Agency's website.

