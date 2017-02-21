Tornado support group offered at Cook Medical Center

Behavioral health employees hosted a meeting for tornado survivors Tuesday at Cook County Medical Center.

Organizers said the support group is giving survivors an opportunity to talk about what they are doing now to recover.

The meeting was free for folks to attend. Hospital employees will hold the support group every other week for the next 6 weeks.

Meetings begin at 4:00 p.m. and last roughly an hour and a half.

Employees said it's crucial for these survivor to have a place to talk about their experiences.

"They need help, they need assistance, they need somebody to talk to. How better to do this than to have individuals meet who have been through the same shared experience and be able to talk to one another, support one another, and provide each other hope," said Amanda Ramshead, Behavioral Health Director for Tift Regional Health System.

The next meeting will be held March 7th.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.