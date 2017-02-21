Storm debris provides entertainment for Chehaw meerkats - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Storm debris provides entertainment for Chehaw meerkats

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Chehaw is turning storm damage into a positive for some of its smallest residents.

On Tuesday, the meerkat exhibit got a mini makeover.

Maintenance staff and keepers brought in storm damage from the January storms.

The debris gives the meerkats something extra to climb around and play on.

