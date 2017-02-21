STEM lab gives students hands-on experience

The nearly $100,000 project features new microscopes, lab coats, and everything needed to put science to the test. (Source: WALB)

Teachers said this lab will allow their students to trade in the text books for interactive labs. (Source: WALB)

A new lab is helping young students get hands-on experience in STEM classes.

Administrators at W.G. Nunn Elementary School opened the doors to its new STEM lab today.

"It helps them remember everything when it's actually done instead of reading it or looking at flash cards. When they can experiment with it they just hold onto it for forever," said science teacher Shannon Best.

The lab took roughly half a year to complete.

It is the only STEM lab in an elementary school in Valdosta.

