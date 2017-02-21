Elementary students pool their money to help storm victims

Elementary students worked together to raise more than $1,000 for storm victims. (Source: Valdosta City Schools)

Students from Sallas Mahone Elementary School in Valdosta pitched in to help victims of the recent tornado in Cook County.

Student Council members encouraged fellow students to donate money towards helping, and they did.

Students donated their allowance, ice cream money and even money from the tooth fairy to help.

When all was said and done, they raised $1,121.50.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.