Aggressive pet cases increasing in Lowndes Co.

Officials in Lowndes County are concerned with the growing number of dangerous pet cases.

Lowndes County public information officer, Paige Dukes, said the County has seen multiple cases of pets biting in the last year.

She said the number of cases going before the "dangerous dog board" has been rising steadily the past few years.

Pet owners are encouraged to socialize their pets to keep them from becoming aggressive.

"It's something that's so simple as spending time with your dog, socialize your dog, make sure that is has a proper enclosure, or it's kept inside or on a leash," explained Dukes.

Owners whose pets are considered dangerous face fines up to $1,000 and tighter pet restrictions.

Those include pen requirements and insurance requirements.

