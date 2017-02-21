One Blood to host 'March In To Save Lives' in SWGA

Participants will need to bring a photo ID. (Source: WALB)

One Blood Donor Centers want the public's help in its march to save lives.

From Thursday March 2 through Monday March 6, mobile drives and donations centers will be in several places across Southwest Georgia.

One Blood said that donor center donors can get a 'Just One More' umbrella, a $10 e-gift card and a wellness check-up including a cholesterol screening.

Participants will need to bring a photo ID.

Locations and hours will vary, so to find out if a donation center will be in your area, visit the One Blood website.

