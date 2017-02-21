Stitches animal shelter take new strides

Several dogs are in need of a home. (Source: WALB)

Folks at an animal shelter in Camilla are trying to fix a growing problem; the overpopulation of unwanted animals. At the same time, they're trying to save those animals that are left behind.

Right now the shelter has 52 dogs and 17 cats.

The plan is to not only get all of the shelter animals fixed and with homes, owners want to get all of the animals in the county spayed and neutered.

"We probably won't see the impact for another year to two years, but as long as we're making the impact, that's all that matters to us," said Vice President of the Stitches animal shelter Susan Jamerson.

As of last week Stitches serves as the shelter and animal control for both the city of Camilla and Mitchell county.

"The process goes so much smoother when you don't have to follow someone else's paperwork," said Jamerson.

While the shelter is trying to save all the animals they bring in, they are also trying to stop an even greater problem.

"You've got to stop the problem of having shelters overpopulated by starting with your spay and neuter," explained Jamerson with passion. "We felt like we could have an impact on the unwanted animals in Mitchell County by starting this program."

Since January, folks at Stitches have partnered with the Mitchell County animal clinic to spay and neuter their animals as well as those of folks in Mitchell county.

So far folks at the shelter have been helping to get five animals fixed each week.

"The program is here for them and it's available to them. We refuse nobody, nobody get's rejected. It's open to everybody," said Jamerson.

Jamerson said she's happy they've come so far. She's looking forward to where the future will bring the shelter.

"We have been beyond blessed, we really have," smiles Jamerson.

If you want to put your cat or dog on the list at Stitches, give the shelter a call at (229) 336-7030.

