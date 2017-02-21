Albany murder suspect takes manslaughter plea deal

A woman accused of killing a Navy veteran took a guilty plea to a lesser charge Tuesday.

31-year-old Ashley Stroble was charged with aggravated assault and the murder of 37-year-old Jimmie Fennell in 2015.

She plead guilty to voluntary man slaughter, and aggravated assault, and was sentenced to serve 25 years in prison.

Fennell's throat was slit in a boarding house in the 300 block of West Tift Avenue.

Fennell was a cousin of Dougherty District Attorney Greg Edwards, so he recused himself. Charla Jackson from the Prosecuting Attorney's Council in Atlanta handled the prosecution of Stroble.

Stroble had been in jail previously for multiple non-violent charges since 2007, ranging from financial card fraud, to probation violation.

