Importance of pet dental health

Veterinarian Ivu Chubb recommends brushing you pet's teeth five times a week if possible. (Source: WALB)

Taking care of your pet's teeth can keep them smiling! (Source: Raycom Media)

Most dental cleanings take less than a few hours.(Source: Raycom Media)

You might not think about it often, but your furry friends need dental health too, and National Pet Dental Health month is a good reminder.

Veterinarians at Bush Animal Clinic recommend having your pet's teeth professional cleaned once a year.

This would prevent tarter from building up on teeth.

If ignored, tarter buildup can cause problems for your pet's heart and kidneys.

Once the hard tarter is removed, you can brush your pet's teeth at home.

If your pet won't allow you to brush their teeth, dental chews and hard pet food work to prevent tarter buildup.

"Especially as pets get older they're going to acquire more tarter on their teeth. It's going to get under the gum line where owners can't see it, and that's actually what causes the problems," said Veterinarian Ivy Chupp.

If you want to have your pet's teeth checked, call your local animal clinic.

You pet will be in and out within a day.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.