10 months later: What's next in the Jeffrey Peacock trial?

10 months later: What's next in the Jeffrey Peacock trial?

By WALB News Team
COLQUITT CO., GA (WALB) -

It'll be nearly 10 months to the day that a Colquitt County grand jury will hear the case of one of South Georgia's most brutal crimes.

Jeffrey Peacock is accused of killing five of his friends last May and setting fire to the house they were in.

As the investigation progressed, many people had the same question: What's taking so long?

