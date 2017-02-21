Randolph Clay High School students deliver items to DCSS

Since the January storms, school systems from all over have been giving items and monetary donations to the Dougherty County School System. (Source: WALB)

Since the January storms, school systems from all over have been giving items and monetary donations to the Dougherty County School System.

On Tuesday, students from Randolph Clay High School athletic teams team d ropped off donations to the Exceptional Students Program on Corn Ave for the school system.

They brought water, toothpaste and other survival necessities.

It stemmed from a friendship between the Dougherty County Schools athletic director and the Randolph County athletic director.

Students held a competition at school to see who could bring in the most donations.

"It means a lot, like a whole lot. It's very wonderful to help out the community, help other people out when things like this happen because this was very bad," said senior Chanel Wilburn.

Folks with the Dougherty County School system said they are appreciative of the donations.

They said they had started running out as it was.

The donations will be distributed throughout the school system.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.