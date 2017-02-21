Students to perform at 'Lift Every Voice' concert

The fourth annual 'Lift Every Voice' black history month concert is just days away. (Source: WALB)

Hosted this year by the Civil Rights Institute and Albany Museum of Art, the concert will feature the Freedom Singers and another very special group.

Students from the Deerfield-Windsor School, Sherwood Academy and the Dougherty County school system have come together to form a choir.

The 75 talented students have been practicing non-stop in anticipation of the big day.

The Civil Rights Institute Executive Director Frank Wilson said it's amazing to see the students come together.

"A person heard them singing in rehearsal one day and wanted to know what school was it. I said it's a combination of several, which made my point that when you are focusing on a single issue together, the differences don't make that much of a difference," said Wilson.

The concert is from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. On Thursday at the theater on Albany State University's west campus.

