UPDATE: Albany's medical student housing complex to be finished by June

Dr. Doug Patten, Associate Dean of the Southwest Campus of the Medical College of Georgia (Source:WALB)

The construction is set to be finished by this June. (Source:WALB)

Officials broke ground on the complex back in May of 2016. (Source:WALB)

The new housing complex will house around 40 medical students. (Source:WALB)

A new medical student housing complex is in the works in Albany. With a shortage of healthcare employees in Southwest Georgia, medical officials hope the building will attract new doctors.

The new complex, located on the corner of Fourth Avenue and Jackson Street, will house around 40 students from the University of Georgia College of Pharmacy and the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University.

“We’re excited about this, it’s been a long time coming,” Associate Dean of the Southwest Campus of the Medical College of Georgia Dr. Doug Patten said.

Dr. Patten told WALB News 10 that with so much development focused in Northwest Albany, the new complex will be a good addition to downtown.

“This is a commitment to downtown development that I think will help as they say ‘more heads in beds’ in the downtown area to be able to offer support for future businesses and dining and entertainment,” Dr. Patten said.

Dr. Patten mentioned that the complex has a “campus feel” because it located just blocks from Phoebe Hospital and the Phoebe Education Building.

The students will also learn about the area and be able to adjust to living in Southwest Georgia.

The associate dean said that the longer young physicians study in an area, the more likely that they’ll stay and work in the region.

Local healthcare officials hope that students will decide to remain in Southwest Georgia.

Phase I is expected to be finished by June. Once the building fills up, leaders will look at constructing a Phase II on the same property.

