Albany homeowner urges vigilance after multiple burglaries

Carlile warns others to keep an eye out for anything suspicious in their neighborhoods. (Source: WALB)

An Albany homeowner says his home was burglarized multiple times. (Source: WALB)

An Albany homeowner is urging other storm victims to stay vigilant after thieves targeted his home multiple times, forcing him to take action and catch the suspected burglar in the act.

"We've been broken into four consecutive nights," Robert Carlile said.

Four nights and four break-ins was a frustrating reality for Carlile.

"It's kind of sad to see homes being damaged by people who have no business doing what they doing," he said.

Carlile's home in the heart of Albany took quite a hit when a vicious wind storm whipped through the city on Jan. 2. A huge tree fell on top of the house, damaging parts of the roof and destroying his bedroom.

But weeks later, Carlile's home took another hit. This time by thieves.

"What it looked like was a storm in the inside of my home," he said. "They just ransacked each section of the home."

After the third break in, he decided to take action, deciding to stay overnight in his damaged home to catch the burglar in the act.

"My better half got on the phone with the police and was talking with police while I was watching out my back window," Carlile said.

"It's quite an experience when you see look out there in the dark and you see a moving head and they're trying to get into your house."

Police quickly arrived on the scene and arrested William Johnson, 64. Carlile is now breathing a sigh of relief and reminding others with storm damaged homes to be watchful of who is in their neighborhoods.

"I think it takes a combination of a cooperation between the police department and people in the community who are seeing things that are suspicious," he said.

Albany police said they are patrolling storm damaged areas, but anyone who sees anything suspicious should contact police immediately.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.